iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 158.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $87,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $240.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.48 and a 200-day moving average of $216.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.