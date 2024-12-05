iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 331,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,503 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,399 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $244,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:SMMD opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

