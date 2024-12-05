iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Holdings Reduced by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.83% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWL. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 279.0% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $149.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.36 and a 200-day moving average of $137.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $149.46.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

