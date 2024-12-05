iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.29 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 134594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

