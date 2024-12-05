iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 260,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

