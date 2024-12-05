iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Boosted by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,517 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 9.0% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 410,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 261,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,839,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 678,095 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.