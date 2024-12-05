iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 842206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.