iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 842206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

