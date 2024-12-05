iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Stake Lifted by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

