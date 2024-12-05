ITV (LON:ITV) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get ITV alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ITV

ITV Stock Performance

About ITV

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 72.70 ($0.92) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 660.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.65. ITV has a one year low of GBX 55.49 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 89 ($1.13).

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.