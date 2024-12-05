Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 114,346 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,346 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Napco Security Technologies worth $17,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 54.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,518.72. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

