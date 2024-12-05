Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $22,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $89.00 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 491.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 20,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,011.36. This trade represents a 30.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

