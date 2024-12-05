Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 538.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 260,168 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $40.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.07 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

See Also

