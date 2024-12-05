Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $12.51 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 500.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 323,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $137.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.61 and a one year high of $142.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

