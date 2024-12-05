Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $13.36 Million Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 200.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,871 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calix during the third quarter worth about $3,513,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 34.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 410,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 105,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 29.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 113,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.06 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

