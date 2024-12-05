Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $15.86 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 951,358 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $15,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after buying an additional 593,265 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 290,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 64,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 127,212 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

