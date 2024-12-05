Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,737 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of InvenTrust Properties worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,980,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 1,823.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 248,050 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,808,000 after buying an additional 738,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVT. Compass Point boosted their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

IVT opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.