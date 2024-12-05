Jacqueline F. Engel Sells 18,186 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,229. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. NuScale Power Co. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. CLSA began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in NuScale Power by 6.8% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.