Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 721,563 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,523,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721,563 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $114,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JANX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $53,700,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,317,246 shares in the company, valued at $416,946,758.50. The trade was a 14.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,551,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,162,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,839,742. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,610 shares of company stock valued at $21,583,666 over the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JANX opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 3.29. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. The business’s revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

