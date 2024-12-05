Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $84,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VB opened at $260.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.89 and its 200 day moving average is $231.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $197.76 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

