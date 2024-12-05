Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 401,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $145,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,301,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Public Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Public Storage by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 3,714.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $381.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $334.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.35.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.