Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507,135 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $100,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 207.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $200,922.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,378.84. The trade was a 17.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XENE opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

