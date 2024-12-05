Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.33% of Doximity worth $107,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $710,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $2,384,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1,824.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 279,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 265,104 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 40.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 216,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 15,714.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.