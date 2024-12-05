Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 584,490 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,490 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.49% of Mirion Technologies worth $89,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 680.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

MIR opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,845.80. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $105,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,786,079.87. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,405 shares of company stock valued at $285,939. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

