Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,767 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.28% of Ares Management worth $135,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $176.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $180.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 29,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $5,127,198.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $6,719,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,102,893.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 608,530 shares of company stock valued at $101,686,460. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.