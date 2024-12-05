Jennifer Phillips Sells 50,000 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 744,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,099.26. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Jennifer Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $28,500.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Jennifer Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $28,500.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Jennifer Phillips sold 38,916 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,088.36.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Jennifer Phillips sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $64,000.00.

Forge Global Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FRGE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 555,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,747. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 95.85%. The business had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 166.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Forge Global by 29.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Forge Global by 23.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

See Also

