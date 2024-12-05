JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells $625,555.80 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $625,555.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,937,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,072,536.60. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $567,555.75.

On Thursday, October 10th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 35,550 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,714 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $471,501.94.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,159. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 0.94. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in JFrog by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 79,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 94,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

