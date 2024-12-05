JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Tali Notman Sells 11,529 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 11,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $352,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 525,185 shares in the company, valued at $16,070,661. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $302,674.71.

JFrog Stock Up 4.2 %

FROG opened at $32.05 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth $73,417,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in JFrog by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,551 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,401,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 4,244.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after acquiring an additional 856,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 172.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after purchasing an additional 841,956 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Baird R W raised shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on FROG

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.