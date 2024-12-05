John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.650-$1.690 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY opened at $49.47 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -70.50%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $114,532.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,602.98. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

