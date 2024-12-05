JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,048 ($13.32) and last traded at GBX 1,042 ($13.24), with a volume of 75691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,030 ($13.09).

JPMorgan Indian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 42.02 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £715.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,003.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,002.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeremy Whitley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,250 ($62,579.42). 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Indian Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

