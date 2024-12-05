Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
Kahoot! ASA Trading Up 2.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.
About Kahoot! ASA
Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.
