Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Stock Price Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. 177,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,157,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

