Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 124,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The firm has a market cap of C$13.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

