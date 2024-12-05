Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 10783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.
Kenon Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%.
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
