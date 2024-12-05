Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 10783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Kenon Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kenon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kenon by 4,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the third quarter worth $365,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the third quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter valued at $2,317,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

