Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.510-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $440.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.4 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.450 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on LE
Lands’ End Price Performance
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.00 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lands’ End
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- ZenaTech Stock: A Wild Ride Fueled by Drone Potential
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Rivian Stock Gathers Momentum for a Promising Comeback
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Rocket Lab: A Top-Performing Space Stock With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.