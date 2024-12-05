Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.510-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $440.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.4 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.450 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of LE stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $442.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.76.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.00 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

