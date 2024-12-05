LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Shares Sold by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. reduced its holdings in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,125 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in LAVA Therapeutics were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

