Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $674.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $624.00 to $674.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LII. Mizuho upped their price target on Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.38.

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $6.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $659.18. The company had a trading volume of 34,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,491. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $619.59 and its 200 day moving average is $575.41. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $406.40 and a 12-month high of $682.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.52, for a total transaction of $337,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,038.72. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total transaction of $125,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,458.54. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Lennox International by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Lennox International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

