Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Director Brendan J. Paddick Purchases 31,514 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 31,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $211,458.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,018,030.74. The trade was a 1.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 2.0 %

LILAK opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LILAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

