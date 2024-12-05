Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Stock Price Up 20% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG – Get Free Report) were up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 49,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 23,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Lincoln Gold Mining Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Lincoln Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada; and the Oro Cruz gold property that consists of 151 lode claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 acres located in Imperial County, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.