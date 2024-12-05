Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $251.68 and last traded at $251.68. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.40.
Linde Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.68.
About Linde Aktiengesellschaft
Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.
