LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.30. 7,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 25,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 336.65% and a negative return on equity of 60.75%.

Insider Activity at LiveWire Group

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

In related news, CEO Karim Donnez sold 9,202 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $55,672.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,763,470.60. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,729 shares of company stock worth $76,841. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveWire Group stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) by 289.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,210 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,474 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC's holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company's stock.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

