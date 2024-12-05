Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) versus Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Head-To-Head Review

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Locafy has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and Locafy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $218.31 million 4.38 -$147.76 million ($0.32) -7.81 Locafy $3.85 million 2.47 -$1.96 million ($1.23) -5.60

Analyst Ratings

Locafy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Locafy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nextdoor and Locafy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 2 0 0 2.00 Locafy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nextdoor presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Nextdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Locafy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Locafy shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Locafy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -53.23% -19.42% -16.78% Locafy -58.48% -66.94% -36.91%

Summary

Nextdoor beats Locafy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Locafy

(Get Free Report)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.