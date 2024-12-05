Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $516.25 and last traded at $519.37. 288,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,072,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $520.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.45.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 196.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.0% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 63,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 106.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

