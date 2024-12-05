Loop Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $73.75. 3,333,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The trade was a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,971,000 after acquiring an additional 596,191 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,129,000 after acquiring an additional 158,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 138,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,003,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after purchasing an additional 124,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

