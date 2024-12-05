Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Trading Up 2% – What’s Next?

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.94 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.94 ($0.47). Approximately 29,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 80,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.20 ($0.46).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.09. The stock has a market cap of £60.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3,650.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 0.32 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20,000.00%.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

