MaidSafeCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.91 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $208.12 million and $0.91 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,082,300 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafeCoin (MAID) is a proxy cryptocurrency that supports the SAFE Network, a decentralised data storage and communications platform prioritising security and privacy. Users will eventually exchange MAID for Safe Network Tokens to engage fully with the network’s ecosystem. The coin and network are developed by MaidSafe, a Scottish company founded by David Irvine.”

