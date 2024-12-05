Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Manchester United stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. 177,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.68. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $22.00.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $179.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
