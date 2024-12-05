MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MARA. Barclays started coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MARA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of MARA opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 5.63.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MARA will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $303,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,565.36. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,197 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MARA by 74.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MARA in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

