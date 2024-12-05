MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 1.3% After Insider Selling

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 27,268,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 56,466,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Specifically, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $203,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,104.40. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $303,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get MARA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

MARA Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 5.63.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. MARA’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MARA by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MARA by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MARA by 4,394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,625 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in MARA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,920,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MARA by 126.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 439,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.