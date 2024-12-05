Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) versus Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Head to Head Analysis

Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zhibao Technology and Marsh & McLennan Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhibao Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Marsh & McLennan Companies 2 11 2 0 2.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus target price of $227.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.93%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

88.0% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zhibao Technology and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies 16.82% 32.65% 8.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhibao Technology and Marsh & McLennan Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies $22.74 billion 4.96 $3.76 billion $8.12 28.29

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Zhibao Technology.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Zhibao Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services. It serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth and career advice, solutions and products; and specialized management, strategic, economic, and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

