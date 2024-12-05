Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 3,304 Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 36.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,878.77. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $78.90 on Thursday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Esquire Financial from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

